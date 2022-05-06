> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 6th May, 2022 - 7:18am

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from the Miami International Autodrome.

Saturday, May 7

Practice 1, 04:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 07:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, May 8

Practice 3, 02:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 05:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 06:10 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 07:10 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, May 9
Pre-race, 04:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 05:25 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 07:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

