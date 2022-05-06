International quartet give Bathurst 12 Hour star power

Four Audi factory drivers will contest the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour next weekend, bolstering the event’s international factor.

Nathanael Berthon (France) and Kelvin van der Linde will team up with Brad Schumacher in the #74 entry, while the sister Audi Sport Team Valvoline car will be driven by Swiss young gun Ricardo Feller, German veteran Markus Winkelhock and Yasser Shahin.

Supercars stars David Reynolds and Cameron Waters meanwhile will join Tony Bates in his Audi R8.

“In 2011, we were a pioneer at the Bathurst 12 Hour as the first GT3 entrant,” said head of Audi Sport customer racing Chris Reinke.

“In the meantime, many international brands have followed us and thus contributed to the event’s rise to one of the world’s most important GT3 endurance races. With three victories at Bathurst, Audi is the most successful manufacturer in the GT3 era.

“Now, against the backdrop of Pro-Am regulations, we’re facing a new challenge just like our rivals.”

Winkelhock, who notably led the only Formula 1 grand prix of his career, will make his eighth Bathurst 12 Hour start.

All up, there will be seven Audis in the 20-car field for the May 13-15 event at Mount Panorama.

Other Audi combinations include: Chaz Mostert, Liam Talbot and Fraser Ross; Lee Holdsworth, Dean Fiore and Marc Cini; David Russell, Paul Stokell, James Koundouris and Theo Koundouris; and the Team BRM entry of Nick Percat, Joey Mawson and Mark Rosser.