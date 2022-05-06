How Percat, Mostert feel about WAU/Ford deal

Walkinshaw Andretti United drivers Nick Percat and Chaz Mostert have offered their reactions to the team’s stunning switch to Ford for the 2023 Supercars season.

The duo have vastly different backgrounds with regards to the Blue Oval, Mostert having been a former Ford protege while Percat has only ever raced Holdens in Supercars.

Mostert first represented Ford Performance Racing in the 2011 Super2 Series and debuted in the main game for Dick Johnson Racing two years later, before returning to FPR for whom he’d win the 2014 Bathurst 1000.

The now 30-year-old was lured to WAU for the 2020 season and has been more or less the face of the team ever since.

On the news that he’ll race a Gen3 Mustang next year, Mostert was pumped.

“I’ve had a long and successful relationship with Ford in the past, so it’s really exciting to be re-joining the Blue Oval in 2023 and beyond,” he said.

“It will be a bit of a homecoming to step back into a Mustang, that’s for sure.

“Before that though, we’ve got a job to do in 2022, so that’s what I’m focused on.”

Percat, by contrast, came up through the ranks as a Holden/Walkinshaw prodigy, famously winning the Bathurst 1000 on debut in 2011 co-driving with Garth Tander for the Holden Racing Team.

Even in the seven seasons between his tenures at Clayton, Percat only ever drove Commodores either for Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport or Brad Jones Racing.

“I’m really excited about Gen3 and our partnership with Ford,” said the driver of the #2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Supercar.

“Of course, it will be different to see the Ford badge on the front of our cars, but it will be fantastic to have manufacturer support.

“With Holden finishing up in Supercars at the end of this year, we will be doing everything possible to end on a high, before we turn our attention to the next chapter.”

Mostert and Percat are both under contract for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.