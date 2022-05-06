General Motors responds to WAU defection
Walkinshaw: Initial fan reaction better than expected
WAU’s sensational move to Ford confirmed
Ford welcomes Walkinshaw Andretti United to its Supercars ranks
How Percat, Mostert feel about WAU/Ford deal
GALLERY: WAU announces Ford move
GALLERY: Williams shows off Miami-themed F1 graffiti livery
McConville to make TCM debut in Sydney
Seven-figure boost to create Home of Victorian Motorsport
Simulator use key to Ferrari’s Miami F1 preparation
Documentary set to recount Villeneuve/Pironi rivalry
