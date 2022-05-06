> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Williams shows off Miami-themed F1 graffiti livery

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 6th May, 2022 - 1:19pm

Williams Racing has got in the spirit for the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, collaborating with American artist Surge on a special display livery.

MIAMI-THEMED GRAFFITI WILLIAMS RACING CAR REVEALED IN COLLABORATION WITH ARTIST SURGE - Image 1
MIAMI-THEMED GRAFFITI WILLIAMS RACING CAR REVEALED IN COLLABORATION WITH ARTIST SURGE - Image 2
MIAMI-THEMED GRAFFITI WILLIAMS RACING CAR REVEALED IN COLLABORATION WITH ARTIST SURGE - Image 3
MIAMI-THEMED GRAFFITI WILLIAMS RACING CAR REVEALED IN COLLABORATION WITH ARTIST SURGE - Image 4
MIAMI-THEMED GRAFFITI WILLIAMS RACING CAR REVEALED IN COLLABORATION WITH ARTIST SURGE - Image 5
MIAMI-THEMED GRAFFITI WILLIAMS RACING CAR REVEALED IN COLLABORATION WITH ARTIST SURGE - Image 6
MIAMI-THEMED GRAFFITI WILLIAMS RACING CAR REVEALED IN COLLABORATION WITH ARTIST SURGE - Image 7
MIAMI-THEMED GRAFFITI WILLIAMS RACING CAR REVEALED IN COLLABORATION WITH ARTIST SURGE - Image 8
MIAMI-THEMED GRAFFITI WILLIAMS RACING CAR REVEALED IN COLLABORATION WITH ARTIST SURGE - Image 9
MIAMI-THEMED GRAFFITI WILLIAMS RACING CAR REVEALED IN COLLABORATION WITH ARTIST SURGE - Image 10

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]