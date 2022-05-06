> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: WAU announces Ford move

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 6th May, 2022 - 2:00pm

Get a first look at how Walkinshaw Andretti United colours look on a Ford Supercar.

4H8A7173
4H8A7397
SCGEN3_Mustang_FR34_20220505_4k
SCGEN3_Mustang_FRONT_20220505_4k
SCGEN3_Mustang_RR34_20220505_4k
SCGEN3_Mustang_SIDE_20220505_4k

