Adderton: I’ll fund Stanaway/Murphy solo wildcards if allowed

Boost Mobile mogul Peter Adderton says he will fund solo Supercars Championship cameos for his Bathurst 1000 wildcard drivers if given permission to do so.

Prior to confirmation of a revived Great Race campaign for Richie Stanaway and Greg Murphy this October, there had been talk of an extended programme including Sandown for the former and Pukekohe for the latter.

Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan, whose team will operate the Mount Panorama effort, conceded such plans were now “off the table”.

Adderton though is not giving up without a fight, insisting on social media that Supercars were reneging on a deal.

“From my perspective, Sean [Seamer, former Supercars CEO] and those guys all promised us that we could go away and do this, and I agreed to it, and then they changed their mind,” he elaborated to Speedcafe.com.

“I never really got an answer out of them why we can’t do it. We’re willing and ready to commit.

“If they say it can happen, I’ll fund it.”

Indeed, Speedcafe.com has sighted an email sent by Seamer on November 22, 2021, confirming that the Newcastle 500 (at that stage the 2022 season-opener), Perth SuperNight and Gold Coast 500 all “would work” in addition to Bathurst.

Above all, Adderton appears most interested in fielding Stanaway at the Boost-sponsored Gold Coast event on October 28-30.

However, when approached by Speedcafe.com, Supercars indicated that no official application has actually been made for a Gold Coast wildcard.

“There has been no decision by the Supercars Commission regarding wildcard applications for this year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500,” said a Supercars spokesperson.

“Once submitted, these will be assessed and determined in due course.”

Long outspoken about his desire to run a Supercars team of his own, Adderton feels that dream is slipping away.

“The bottom line is they don’t want us there. They do not want me in the pit lane. That’s clear,” he said.

“They’re happy to take our sponsorship dollars, but they don’t want us in the pits. They don’t want me specifically owning a team.

“They have kept me out and I’m like ‘okay, fine’; I have more important things to do.

“We’re only trying to make the sport better, not trying to blow it up.”