RAM Motorsport livery breaks cover for Bathurst 12 Hour

RAM Motorsport has shown off its livery ahead of next weekend’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

The team will field a distinctive green and black Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the Am class for Michael Sheargold, Garth Walden and Brett Hobson.

Sheargold is a two-time Bathurst 6 Hour class winner and his co-drivers also have experience at the Mountain.

Walden boasts two Bathurst 12 Hour class victories himself and competed with Hobson in 2020 aboard a Nissan GTR also run by the former’s team GWR Australia.

All three drivers tested the RAM Motorsport Mercedes at Sydney Motorsport Park today ahead of the May 13-15 event.

While the move to a Pro-Am race this year gives the trio their best shot ever at outright victory, Sheargold is approaching the event with caution.

“I really enjoyed this year’s Bathurst 6 Hour, but I know the 12 Hour is a completely different ball-game with significantly faster cars and double the distance,” Sheargold said.

“I’ll be approaching the event much the same way as I approached my maiden 6 Hour last year – I won’t be taking any unnecessary risks and I’ll be leaning on my more experienced co-drivers for advice and guidance.

“I’m fortunate enough to have done laps around the Mountain in the car already, at Challenge Bathurst and in the GT World Challenge round last year, so that will accelerate the process of familiarising myself with the circuit.”

Practice for the Bathurst 12 Hour commences next Friday (May 13).