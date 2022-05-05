Lowndes headlines Prostate Cancer Foundation Porsche at B12H

Two-time Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour winner Craig Lowndes has been added to the roster of drivers competing in next weekend’s Mount Panorama enduro.

Lowndes will lead a team whose primary purpose is raising funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia at the May 13-15 event.

Driving a Class C Scott Taylor Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, Lowndes will share the driving duties with Alex Davison, Geoff Emery and Scott Taylor.

The #222 entry will be supported by Ashley Seward Motorsport and field a livery entirely dedicated to Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

Both Lowndes and Davison’s families have been affected by prostate cancer, with around 18,000 Australian men diagnosed each year.

“My family has a strong history of prostate cancer so it is an issue that has always been close to my heart,” said Lowndes.

“I have had a long relationship with the Foundation and their efforts to raise awareness about the disease.

“It can be a taboo subject for many men and it is important to talk about it and go and get checked.

“Hopefully what we are doing this year will encourage people to go and do just that.

“When this opportunity was presented, I couldn’t get behind it quick enough – it’s like the ideal weekend; a chance to raise funds and awareness for a really important cause, but also spend a weekend at Bathurst in a Porsche! It wasn’t hard to say yes.

“We’re all really excited about getting to the track. We’re going there to have a great time and really enjoy the whole race and everything around it.

“The important element of the weekend is doing what we can to get the word out about the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s efforts and then having a great time with a good group of guys in the Porsche.”

Scott Taylor Motorsport is one of two entrants in Class C for Porsche Cup cars, the other being a squad running under the banner of Kloud-UpTo11 Motorsport.