> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Team 18 begins rebuild of Pye Commodore

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 5th May, 2022 - 9:24am

Scott Pye was a non-starter in Race 12 after a monumental impact with the pit straight wall at Wanneroo Raceway

2022_5_4_Car20Rebuild-18
2022_5_4_Car20Rebuild-17
2022_5_4_Car20Rebuild-15
2022_5_4_Car20Rebuild-13
2022_5_4_Car20Rebuild-10
2022_5_4_Car20Rebuild-07
2022_5_4_Car20Rebuild-02
2022_5_4_Car20Rebuild-04
2022_5_4_Car20Rebuild-06

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]