Foster inks GT deal with Triple Eight

Triple Eight JMR has doubled its presence in Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS for this year, signing Nick Foster to partner Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

The duo will compete in all six events on the 2022 calendar, alongside the sister entry steered by Ibrahim’s brother Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Jazeman Jaafar.

Foster won the 2015 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia title and was runner-up in Asian GT in 2018.

The 30-year-old teamed up with Triple Eight for the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour in a Pro-Am Mercedes-AMG GT3 which was ultimately withdrawn following a qualifying crash.

“I’m fortunate for the opportunity to return to Asia with Prince Jefri and do so with a world-class outfit in Triple Eight,” said Foster.

“Racing in Asia brings back great memories from 2018 when I teamed up with my good mates Jono Lester and Tim Slade, and came so close to winning the title.

“This time around I’m pleased to be surrounded by great people once again in my driving partner Prince Jefri and of course the Triple Eight JMR crew. I have a bit of experience with Triple Eight and AMG, and know how good the combination is!

“Having Jazeman and Prince Abu Bakar on the other side of the garage with the expanded line-up means we can collectively push each other forward in our quest for race wins and the title.”

Said Ibrahim: “I haven’t raced in Sepang for two years, since my debut in 2019, so I’m really excited to be racing there again.

“A lot has changed since then; the team has grown, we’re running two cars for our home race so I’m looking forward to it, and it’s going to be really special for us. I hope that we can get a great result for the home crowd.

“I’ll be teaming up with Nick Foster who I met through Shane van Gisbergen in 2019 when he worked closely with the Triple Eight Race Engineering during the Bathurst 12 Hour.

“It’s great to team up with Nick. He is a very experienced driver, especially in this region and at Sepang. There’s a lot to learn from him and his experience here, so we’re really hoping we can come to Sepang with a strong package between the two cars.”

Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit hosts Round 1 of the season on May 20-22.