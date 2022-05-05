Bathurst 12 Hour entry list revealed for 2022

The entry list for the return of the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour following an 830-day absence has been revealed featuring 20 cars and a number of to-be-advised drivers.

Owing mostly to the lack of international attendance given the race’s May 13-15 slot clashes with the European GT racing season, 15 of the 20 entries feature in GT3 Class A.

There are six manufacturers represented on the grid for the Intercontinental GT Challenge season-opener, with Audi being the most populous brand at seven cars.

Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, Lamborghini, KTM and MARC Cars Australia make up the other manufacturers.

The entry list is confirmation of many of the announcements that have already taken place, however, the numerous TBAs is notable.

While three of the Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia combinations were announced earlier in the week, the entry list paints a clearer picture of the three remaining combinations.

There are two Audi Sport Team Valvoline cars both of which only have the Am driver listed, with Brad Schumacher in the #74 and Yasser Shahin in the #777.

Tony Bates also appears as the only driver listed in his #24 car, with four factory Audi drivers set to be announced closer to race week to fill two of the six cars from the German manufacturer.

As the sole international team, Craft-Bamboo Racing is also yet to announce its driving line-up for their #91 Pro-Am entry, but it is rumoured to feature factory Mercedes-AMG pilots.

While Triple Eight Race Engineering has already locked in Shane van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney and Prince Jefri Ibrahim a fourth driver is expected to be added to the Mann-Filter-backed Mercedes-AMG GT3

RAM Motorsport has entered a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in GT3 Am with Michael Sheargold, Garth Walden and Brett Hobson sharing the driving duties.

There is also confirmation of Team BRM, SunEnergy1 Racing, Grove Racing, Wall Racing, Valmont Racing and Nineteen Corporation all of which had made their driving combinations public already.

Class C for Porsche Cup cars makes a return, with two Gen II Cup cars between Scott Taylor Motorsport who will have Alex Davison in the car, and Our Kloud-UpTo11 Motorsport.

The added variety of the Invitational Class will see two MARC II V8 entries go up against the KTM X-Bow GT2 from M Motorsport/Vantage Racing

GruppeM Racing, who previously announced an entry in December last year, will not be making the trip to Australia following the date shuffle.

The Hong Kong-based team originally committed to the February date but the event’s move to May clashes with its racing programme.

Taking place next weekend, the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour will be broadcast live on Fox Sports, Kayo and the Seven Network.