Major backer unveiled for ARC Tasmania event

Shannons Insurance has signed on as naming rights partner of the 2022 Rally Launceston.

The gravel-based event will form Round 3 of the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship on June 25-26.

“Shannons and Motorsport Australia share a special partnership across many different forms of motorsport and we are pleased to be able to see that relationship now extend to the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship,” said Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca.

“The Shannons Rally Launceston event will be one not to miss, with some of the country’s best gravel roads to host Australia’s best rally drivers.

“The ARC is enjoying strong momentum this year, with solid entry lists and strong competition across the field.

“We can’t wait to head to Tasmania for this event in June, which is certainly well supported by the Launceston community.”

Added Shannons national manager for business development Simon Jreige: “We know Tasmanians love their motorsport and we are proud to be backing the iconic Shannons Rally Launceston event as part of the Australian Rally Championship.

“In previous years, this event has been very popular with spectators, both locally and those who travel to Launceston for the event and we look forward to being part of a jam-packed weekend of rally action.”

Entries for the Shannons Rally Launceston – the first since 2019 – open on Friday.

Harry Bates and co-driver John McCarthy won the ARC season-opener at Canberra last month.