Holinger Engineering looking to add to versatile team

Victorian-based Holinger Engineering are searching for multiple candidates to fill different roles within their friendly workshop team.

The engineering team have been manufacturing high-quality parts for motor racing teams for decades, and they are looking for new up-and-comers to help them out.

At present, they have an excellent client base, including KTM, Porsche, Ford and more, with their highly rated gearboxes and other products lasting through Daytona, Spa, Nurburgring and even the Bathurst 1000.

Holinger Engineering are currently looking for factory workers, storemen and even apprentices who are just starting out.

Roles can include machine operation, both simple and advanced, or things like servicing and building gearboxes amongst the 20-25 person squad. Successful candidates must be able to work both independently and in a team, whilst managing their own time.

Experienced engineer Nathan Davis has said that Holinger Engineering are also looking for apprentice fitters and turners, for people looking to get into the industry, but don’t have much prior experience.

They currently have two young interning apprentices, with one other recently becoming fully qualified in the field of work.

“Everyone has their own work to do, we work both independently and together regularly,” he said.

“We have many roles that cross over one another… we often fill in different roles at different times, there’s different variety for everyone, and there’s always plenty of things to do.”

The ideal candidate will need to be able to accept new training, and have an open mind on learning new skills with a can-do attitude.

They are also looking for a trained mechanic, potentially with race team experience to build and assemble gearboxes and service used ones.

“Many guys here have had experience in motorsport, while other guys have started here with zero motorsport experience, we’re very open-minded in that regard.”

The team are looking for people who can progress their career within the company with a great team around them.

