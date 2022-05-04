Alpine signs Alice Powell in Academy mentor role

The Alpine Formula 1 team has announced that Alice Powell has joined the operation in the role of talent identification and development mentor for the Alpine Academy.

Powell will carry out the job alongside her ongoing participation in the W Series, and is set to work closely with Alpine affiliate driver Abbi Pulling this season.

“I’m delighted to join the team,” said Powell.

“More and more opportunities for women within motorsport are emerging now, but budding drivers often lack guidance and experience in the early days of their career.

“The Alpine Academy is an extremely useful stepping stone for all drivers.

“It provides a sense of credibility and has a defined place on the motorsport ladder.

“Mentoring is very important. We need to change the mindset of young women that these opportunities do exist, but to also give them the resilience to reach out and grab these opportunities with both hands.”

Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy director, added: “We are committed to developing our pool of talent and bringing even more drivers through to F1.

“Through this programme we want to ensure women have an equal opportunity to do so.

“Alice will be a great asset to the team as we move forward with our Academy and Affiliate programme.

“Her role of identifying young racers, particularly female, and then guiding them through her extensive experience is incredibly useful and reassuring for the emerging potential talents we are seeing now.”

Powell has an extensive record as a competitor herself, having been the youngest-ever female to race in the Formula Renault UK Championship in 2009.

The following year she was the first female driver to win a championship race and in 2019 was third in the inaugural W Series season.

Last year, she was runner-up, taking three wins and five podiums along the way.