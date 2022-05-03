> News > Bikes

Zarco fastest, Miller fourth in Jerez MotoGP test

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Tuesday 3rd May, 2022 - 9:18am

Johann Zarco

Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco has set the pace in MotoGP’s post-race Official test at Jerez, while fellow Ducati rider Jack Miller was fourth-quickest.

Zarco beat Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder to top spot by 0.158s, with all six manufacturers in the top seven at the end of the day.

Repsol Honda’s Pol Espargaro was fastest at the end of the first hour on a 1:37.556s, before satellite Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu LCR Honda) caused the first of two red flags when he crashed at Turn 1.

Sunday runner-up Fabio Quartararo then went top with a 1:37.508s and 1:37.504s on consecutive laps late in the second hour on his Monster Energy Yamaha.

In the third hour, Brad Binder punched out a 1:37.294s before Zarco clocked a 1:37.136s in the third hour.

That lap would have put Pramac’s Frenchman fifth on the grid on Sunday, one position higher than he had actually qualified, and would not be beaten for the rest of the test.

However, there was further drama to follow, chiefly a spate of crashes.

Among them were both Zarco and Brad Binder, as well as Remy Gardner (Tech3 KTM), Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), and Darryn Binder (WithU RNF Yamaha) twice.

All-told, Zarco was fastest from Brad Binder, Quartararo on a 1:37.438s, and Miller (Ducati Lenovo) on a 1:37.456s.

Pol Espargaro ended up fifth, ahead of Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar), Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati), and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Ducati).

The previous day’s race winner, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) was 12th on a 1:37.807s, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 15th on a 1:37.940s, and Gardner 22nd on a 1:38.589s.

Bastianini was able to try a GP22 front fairing on his GP21-spec Desmosedici, while Brad Binder and KTM team-mate Miguel Oliveira tested a new exhaust, and Marc Marquez had three RC213V motorcycles on his side of the factory Honda garage.

Aprilia ran test rider Lorenzo Savadori but Honda opted not to field Stefan Bradl, and Tech3 KTM race rider Raul Fernandez remained out with injury.

Savadori was at the centre of the day’s second red flag, which occurred inside the final two hours, when his RS-GP dropped fluid onto the circuit.

Competition resumes with the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on May 13-15.

Results: Jerez Official Test II

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Gap 1st/Prev Laps
1 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Pramac Racing Ducati 1:37.136 31/54
2 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:37.294 0.158/0.158 28/58
3 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:37.438 0.302/0.144 63/78
4 43 Jack MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:37.456 0.320/0.018 53/53
5 44 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:37.556 0.420/0.100 13/85
6 36 Joan MIR SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:37.756 0.620/0.200 40/66
7 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:37.774 0.638/0.018 5/46
8 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:37.778 0.642/0.004 32/67
9 89 Jorge MARTIN SPA Pramac Racing Ducati 1:37.781 0.645/0.003 34/61
10 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:37.802 0.666/0.021 20/45
11 73 Alex MARQUEZ SPA LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:37.805 0.669/0.003 48/80
12 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:37.807 0.671/0.002 15/24
13 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:37.823 0.687/0.016 52/56
14 10 Luca MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:37.897 0.761/0.074 61/69
15 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:37.940 0.804/0.043 15/60
16 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:38.066 0.930/0.126 48/59
17 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:38.077 0.941/0.011 61/83
18 04 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:38.179 1.043/0.102 41/66
19 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:38.271 1.135/0.092 43/64
20 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:38.289 1.153/0.018 4/16
21 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:38.319 1.183/0.030 49/65
22 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:38.589 1.453/0.270 30/44
23 40 Darryn BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:38.897 1.761/0.308 53/54
24 32 Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:38.927 1.791/0.030 9/55

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]