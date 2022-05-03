Gardner loses skin in MotoGP testing crash

Remy Gardner has been given a mostly clean bill of health despite being knocked around in a crash in the Jerez post-race MotoGP test.

Gardner had just notched up a 44th lap around the Spanish Grand Prix venue when he had the spill, after which Tech3 KTM Factory Racing decided to call an early end to its programme.

Fortunately, some skin off his left little finger and bruising to his back is said to be the most of his injuries, with Tech3 specifically advising that “nothing is broken”.

“Some important learnings and data collected that will be key to continue Remy’s rookie development,” read a statement from the team, summarising the test.

“Unfortunately, Remy Gardner crashed in the afternoon after 44 laps. He lost some skin on his left little finger, and bruised his back.

“Nothing is broken, but we took the decision to call it a day so that Remy could go home and get some rest before Le Mans next week.

“We would like to thank Remy for his hard work and dedication today.”

The 2021 Moto2 world champion had been Tech3’s sole rider in action at the test, given Raul Fernandez remained out of action due to his crash in Qualifying 1 at the Portuguese Grand Prix, just over a week ago.

Gardner lapped as quickly as a 1:38.589s which left him 22nd out of 24 on the timesheet, one position Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Miguel Oliveira.

On the other factory team entry, however, Brad Binder set the second-fastest lap time of the day, a 1:37.294s.

Gardner was one of several to hit the deck, and not even the most notable one, either.

Both Brad Binder and pace-setting Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco also crashed, while Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu LCR Honda) was sent to Barcelona for further scans after his accident.

The Japanese rider went down heavily at Turn 1 and while initial checks at the medical centre cleared him of fractures, he did report knee ligament pain.

Round 7 is the French Grand Prix, at Le Mans, on May 13-15.