Brazil to host first Formula E race

The FIA Formula E World Championship is set to visit Brazil for the first time following the signing of a five-year deal with the City of Sao Paulo.

South America has been a central part of the Formula E’s opening eight years, with Argentina, Uruguay and Chile all hosting events, and two champion drivers hailing from Brazil in Nelson Piquet Jnr and Lucas di Grassi.

Di Grassi welcomed the prospect of a home race.

“The news of Sao Paulo hosting the next generation of Formula E is music to my ears,” said the Venturi Racing driver.

“Not only does this milestone signify the return of the pinnacle of electric motorsport to South America but it’s an important step towards the electrification of the Brazilian automotive market.

“On a personal note, there is nothing like the pride and incredible energy of the Brazilian racing fans so it would be a dream come true for me to race in this game-changing championship in front of a home crowd.”

Pending FIA approval, the new Sao Paulo event will join the calendar next year, when the all-new Gen3 cars will debut.

“We are delighted that the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be heading to Brazil for the very first time pending approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council in June,” said Formula E chief championship officer Alberto Longo.

“The country has a huge, long-standing passion for motorsport, it’s a big market as one of the largest countries in the world, and Sao Paulo itself is a historic race location.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Brazilian fans, they are like no other and there is sure to be a lively, unique atmosphere as the fans enjoy Formula E racing with the leap forward in technology and performance we are going to see with Gen3.”

Sao Paulo already hosts an annual Formula 1 grand prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos), and the city’s mayor welcomed the addition of a Formula E event.

“Hosting an E-Prix is completely lined up with the city objectives: to attract events that promote Sao Paulo’s image to the whole world, to move the economy and create jobs with events tourism; furthermore, to foment sustainable development,” said Ricardo Nunes.

Cape Town is another event in line to join the 2022/23 schedule, while a letter of intent has also been signed to race in the Indian city of Hyderabad.