Rain postpones NASCAR race at Dover

Heavy rain across Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware has pushed NASCAR’s 11th points paying race of the year to Monday afternoon.

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher had earnt his first ever pole position for the race on the ‘Monster Mile’, before leading the first 19 laps of the afternoon.

Hendrick pair Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott ran in the top two on Lap 67 before the field was taken down to pit road for rain in the area, with the race eventually being red-flagged on Lap 78.

NASCAR officials were trying to dry the track, but persistent rain proved too much for the air titans to get the track dry before nightfall.

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was able to lead some laps before the rain fell, after his tough year struggling to get good results, and also being forced to undertake sensitivity training after an online incident following NASCAR’s last race at Talladega.

The last driver to win on a Monday afternoon was Bubba Wallace at Talladega last year, with the 23XI racing driver getting his first ever Cup Series win.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover is set to continue tomorrow afternoon at 12:00 local time.