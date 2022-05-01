Waters calls for more Supercars night races

Cameron Waters is keen to see the Repco Supercars Championship increase its number of annual SuperNight events.

This year, for the first time since racing under lights was brought back to the category in 2018, two different circuits have hosted Supercars night races in a single season.

Talk at different points has indicated a night event could be on the horizon for venues such as a revamped Queensland Raceway or the Gold Coast street circuit.

Waters competes under lights more than most given his regular speedway efforts, and made the remark about upping Supercars’ primetime offering last night following his third-place finish in the Wanneroo Raceway opener.

It was part of the Tickford Racing driver’s wider assessment of the floodlit Western Australian circuit.

“It was probably a little bit darker in spots compared to SMP (Sydney Motorsport Park) but it is what it is at the end of the day and you just drive to what you can see,” said Waters.

“There were a few times where, off-line you can’t see marbles as well, but it is what it is, you drive through it, you get pick up and you realise what you have done so you don’t do it the next lap.

“I’ve got no issues with the lighting.

“It’s cool to be racing under lights. I do a lot of it with speedway and I think we should do more of it.”

Race 10 winner Shane van Gisbergen said the lighting at Wanneroo Raceway had improved since it last hosted a SuperNight round in 2019, but did make one request for the future.

“It’s pretty difficult in some spots but it’s much better than 2019,” said van Gisbergen.

“I probably would just like to see the kerbs done a bit better, like Turn 4 you can’t see, because it’s a white kerb at the start and it’s just covered in rubber [as the race goes on].

“Same for the last corner, it’s black, so you can’t really see the kerbs, but otherwise they have done a really good job here. Hopefully it’s a good show to watch too.

“When you’re following, seeing all of the sparks and stuff come out of the brakes and into the corner you can see discs glowing, some out of the front, some out of the rear, so you can see what kind of bias people run; it’s quite interesting to watch that but maybe I overthink it.”

There are currently no further night races planned for the 2022 Supercars season.