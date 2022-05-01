Davison wins Race 11 in Perth after Waters time penalty

Will Davison has officially won Race 11 of the Supercars Championship at Wanneroo after Cameron Waters lost the lead he took to the chequered flag due to a time penalty.

The Tickford Racing driver crossed the finish line 1.4091s up on Davison but controversially had five seconds added to his race time for an ‘unsafe re-entry’, which occurred during their battle for the effective race lead.

Waters had a fight on his hands to stay in front of the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team entry as his tyres came up to temperature on Lap 26, straight after his compulsory pit stop, when Davison lunged at Turn 7.

They made side-to-side contact through the corner but Car #6 emerged still in front after Waters ran around the back side of the big exit kerb, prompting a furious radio transmission from Davison back to his team.

Minutes later, the penalty was issued, at which point the #6 Monster Energy Mustang was only 0.7s to the good.

Waters got his lead up to 1.7s, before his hopes of victory were all but dashed by a Lap 37 Safety Car.

In the end, it was a Dick Johnson Racing one-two with Anton De Pasquale following Davison across the finish line at 2.1s behind.

Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner is classified third in the #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore, with the five bonus points for the fastest lap, after a four-tyre pit stop paid off.

Waters’ penalty put him back to fourth all-told, with Shane van Gisbergen salvaging fifth from outside the top 10 on the starting grid.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver’s lead in the Repco Supercars Championship standings is a slightly reduced 139 points over De Pasquale, with one more race to come this afternoon at the Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight.

Davison (#17 Mustang) had qualified on pole position but Waters (#6 Mustang) got the jump from the outside of the front row and was able to cover the inside line as they arrived at the first corner.

The front-runners had only just started Lap 2 when a Safety Car was called due to a big crash for Scott Pye (#20 Nulon ZB Commodore) after he had tangled with Jack Le Brocq (#34 Truck Assist ZB Commodore) exiting Turn 7.

The Safety Car was upgraded to a red flag on Lap 3, at around 12:11 local time, due to the need to repair the gate in the pit wall which the Pye car had damaged.

At that point, Waters headed Davison, Brodie Kostecki (#99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore), Jake Kostecki (#56 Tradie Mustang), Will Brown (#9 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore), De Pasquale (#11 Mustang), David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang), Todd Hazelwood (#35 Truck Assist ZB Commodore), James Courtney (#5 Snowy River Caravans Mustang), and Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore) in 10th, with van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore) 12th after qualifying 11th.

The Safety Car led them back out of pit lane at 13:05 local time for almost two full laps around Wanneroo, before a restart came on Lap 6.

Waters negotiated it well and would be a full second clear of Davison when he reset the fastest lap on Lap 11, as the field settled into a rhythm.

Even van Gisbergen continued to circulate in 12th position until he was given the blinker by team-mate Feeney to signal he would be allowed to overtake as they arrived under brakes at Turn 7 on Lap 17.

Waters’ lead was hovering around two seconds when Brown became the first of the front-runners to pit, on Lap 20, and several more would follow over the next few laps.

Davison was about 1.8s back from Waters when he stopped for new working side tyres on Lap 24, and a tidy, 2.8s service put big pressure on the Ford team next door to Dick Johnson Racing.

Waters filed into the lane a lap later, also for working side tyres, and he got out just ahead of Car #17 for the run up the hill.

That was what set up the moment which decided the race, when Davison went for a divebomb as they next arrived at Turn 7, and Tickford would be the aggrieved party in the end.

Waters’ advantage over the #17 Mustang was 1.3s and climbing at the completion of the pit stop cycle, and 1.7s when Brown came to a halt on the motorbike chicane next to Turn 2/Turn 3.

That triggered a Safety Car to recover the #9 ZB Commodore, compressing the field for what would be a seven-lap run home.

At that point, behind Waters and Davison were Brodie Kostecki, De Pasquale, Jake Kostecki, Courtney, and Heimgartner in seventh, the latter of whom went against the grain by taking for fresh tyres in his stop and had already achieved a new fastest lap.

Hazelwood was eighth, ahead of Reynolds, van Gisbergen, Feeney, and Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore).

A restart came on Lap 40 and while Waters quickly skipped away from Davison, he could not gap him by nearly enough to take back the effective race lead.

De Pasquale picked off Brodie Kostecki on Lap 43 at Turn 1, which would make for the DJR one-two, then Heimgartner also got under the Erebus Motorsport entry at Turn 6 on the same lap.

In the end, Heimgartner finished less than half a second behind De Pasquale, with van Gisbergen eventually also passing Brodie Kostecki to take fifth.

Car #99 was thus sixth at the finish and Courtney ended up seventh, ahead of Feeney, Jake Kostecki, Hazelwood, Reynolds, and Mostert.

The third and final race of the weekend, also scheduled for 46 laps, starts at 15:45 local time/17:45 AEST.

Results: Race 11, Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time 1 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 46 1:41:34.0509 2 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 46 1:41:36.1493 3 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:36.5800 4 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 46 1:41:37.6418 5 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:38.3111 6 99 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:39.8375 7 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 46 1:41:40.7893 8 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:40.9855 9 56 Tradie Racing Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 46 1:41:41.4003 10 35 Truck Assist Racing Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:41.7498 11 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 46 1:41:42.0963 12 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:43.8912 13 3 CoolDrive Auto Parts Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 46 1:41:45.1476 14 76 PremiAir Subway Racing Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:45.4831 15 22 PremiAir Coca Cola Racing Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:45.5804 16 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:45.7425 17 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:46.5951 18 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:47.0443 19 96 tools.com/Hungry Jacks Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:47.2751 20 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 45 1:41:48.2913 21 10 Penrite Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 44 1:41:51.3484 NC 14 Middy’s Electrical Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 46 1:41:54.4173 NC 4 SCT Logistics Racing Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 45 1:40:50.5511 NC 9 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus William Brown Holden Commodore ZB 34 1:28:31.4549 NC 20 Nulon Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1 1:03.0866

Fastest lap (bonus): Andre Heimgartner, 0:55.3024s, Lap 31

Drivers’ championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Shane van Gisbergen 982 2 Anton De Pasquale 843 3 Will Davison 790 4 Chaz Mostert 713 5 Cameron Waters 687 6 Brodie Kostecki 681 7 Broc Feeney 677 8 David Reynolds 641 9 Tim Slade 607 10 Todd Hazelwood 558 11 James Courtney 547 12 Mark Winterbottom 523 13 Lee Holdsworth 484 14 Nick Percat 483 15 Andre Heimgartner 482 16 William Brown 458 17 Scott Pye 411 18 Macauley Jones 385 19 Garry Jacobson 357 20 Jake Kostecki 347 21 Chris Pither 344 22 Bryce Fullwood 340 23 Thomas Randle 338 24 Jack Smith 310 25 Jack Le Brocq 310

Teams’ championship