Van Gisbergen hunts down De Pasquale for Perth night race win

Shane van Gisbergen has played a familiar strategy game to take victory in the opening leg of the Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight.

While front-row starters Anton De Pasquale and Cameron Waters pitted in succession on Laps 17 and 18, the latter coming in first for an attempt at the undercut, van Gisbergen ran long.

It wasn’t until Lap 32 of 46 that the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Holden peeled off into pit lane, remarkable tyre life helping van Gisbergen still emerge from the pits right on the bumper of Waters’ #6 Monster Energy Mustang.

At that point, De Pasquale held a 2.6s advantage to van Gisbergen, with Waters in between.

Van Gisbergen passed Waters on Lap 34, their mini-battle allowing De Pasquale to stretch his margin ever so slightly.

But lap after lap, van Gisbergen reeled in the #11 Shell V-Power Racing Team driver to the point where he was launching an attack through the back half of Lap 42.

De Pasquale got his elbows out in defence, but by running a fraction deep into Turn 1, the door was ajar for van Gisbergen to muscle his way through and go on to claim his maiden race win at Wanneroo Raceway.

The result represents Holden’s 600th win in ATCC/Supercars history.

The gap at the flag was 2.3077s, with Waters maintaining third to take his second podium of the season.

“I just have to thank the team, it’s so awesome to drive a good car here,” said van Gisbergen.

“I enjoyed myself. Great to be back here, it’s awesome to see the hill packed. Great to finally come back and race here; haven’t had the best run but I always enjoy this event.

“Stoked to get a win but we’ll have another go tomorrow.”

David Reynolds continued his strong form with fourth place, ahead of Broc Feeney who pulled off a series of passes in the second stint.

Will Davison recovered to sixth having started 12th, and despite a bumpy outlap where he dropped spots to Andre Heimgartner, James Courtney, and Feeney.

Courtney finished seventh on a solid night for Tickford Racing, with Brodie Kostecki, Todd Hazelwood and Heimgartner rounding out the 10.

Erebus Motorsport had a tough night in the pits, Kostecki hindered by a slow change on the left-rear tyre, while Will Brown came home 17th having caught his crew by surprise when he seemingly called himself in on Lap 14.

Lee Holdsworth was the big mover of the night, gaining 13 places to finish 11th having run a near-identical strategy to van Gisbergen.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United cars of Nick Percat and Chaz Mostert didn’t enjoy such progress, finishing 21st and 22nd.

Fullwood was the only non-finisher, a transaxle issue ending his night.

With an additional five points secured thanks to recording the fastest lap of the race, van Gisbergen now leads by 157 points over De Pasquale, with Davison snatching third overall back from Mostert.

Another two 46-lap races are to come tomorrow, Race 11 beginning at 12:05 AWST/14:05 AEST and Race 12 at 15:45 AWST/17:45 AEST.

First, qualifying will begin from 09:20 AWST/11:20 AEST.

Results: Race 10

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Gap 1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Holden ZB Commodore 2 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT +2.3077 3 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT +7.3180 4 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT +12.3540 5 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Holden ZB Commodore +14.0598 6 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT +15.9682 7 5 Snowy River Caravans James Courtney Ford Mustang GT +21.7293 8 99 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Holden ZB Commodore +22.5669 9 35 Truck Assist Racing Todd Hazelwood Holden ZB Commodore +22.8757 10 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Holden ZB Commodore +26.3838 11 10 Penrite Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT +29.7151 12 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT +31.8874 13 3 CoolDrive Racing Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT +32.1985 14 18 Irwin Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden ZB Commodore +32.6454 15 96 tools.com Macauley Jones Holden ZB Commodore +33.4729 16 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Holden ZB Commodore +35.1860 17 9 Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus Will Brown Holden ZB Commodore +36.3691 18 76 PremiAir Subway Racing Garry Jacobson Holden ZB Commodore +36.6698 19 20 Nulon Racing Scott Pye Holden ZB Commodore +37.1020 20 56 Tradie Racing Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT +37.9697 21 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Holden ZB Commodore +40.7929 22 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Holden ZB Commodore +41.1888 23 4 SCT Logistics Racing Jack Smith Holden ZB Commodore +42.3983 24 22 PremiAir Coca-Cola Racing Chris Pither Holden ZB Commodore +44.0393 NC 14 Middy’s Electrical Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden ZB Commodore

Drivers’ championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Shane van Gisbergen 908 2 Anton De Pasquale 751 3 Will Davison 690 4 Chaz Mostert 667 5 Broc Feeney 617 6 Brodie Kostecki 613 7 Cameron Waters 607 8 David Reynolds 593 9 Tim Slade 563 10 Todd Hazelwood 506 11 Mark Winterbottom 485 12 James Courtney 483 13 Will Brown 458 14 Lee Holdsworth 456 15 Nick Percat 449 16 Scott Pye 411 17 Andre Heimgartner 391 18 Macauley Jones 353 19 Bryce Fullwood 340 20 Garry Jacobson 315 21 Jack Smith 310 22 Thomas Randle 308 23 Chris Pither 3o4 24 Jake Kostecki 291 25 Jack Le Brocq 274

Teams’ championship