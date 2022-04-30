Payne nabs Super2 pole in Perth

Matt Payne has nabbed pole position for the opening race of Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series with a red flag preventing any late improvements at Wanneroo Raceway.

Payne’s pole-setting time of a 55.5287s came from the first runs on old tyres in the #10 Nissan Altima, before most of the field bolted on fresh tyres.

However, Elly Morrow (#8 VF Commodore) became stuck in the gravel at Turn 6 and with one minute left on the clock race control declared the session, meaning no one could challenge Payne.

“It was pretty good out there, I think the track rubbered up a little bit from yesterday with the soft tyres from the Supercars going around,” Payne said.

“I hadn’t put new tyres on yesterday so I didn’t know what to expect but obviously came out with it and it was really good.”

Jaylyn Robotham (#999 VF Commodore) moved up to second in the closing stages to clinch a spot on the front row of the grid, with the #111 Triple Eight Race Engineering machine of Cameron Hill in third, having set a purple first sector moments before the session was stopped.

Points leader Zak Best (#78 FGX Falcon) could manage no better than 10th, while Ryal Harris (#58 VF Commodore) and Nash Morris (#67 FGX Falcon) were not able to get a clean lap in as a result of the red flag and are due to start Race 1 from 16th and 17th respectively.

Kai Allen (#26 VE Commodore) claimed the quickest time in the Super3 class in 15th overall with a 56.322s.

Blake Fardell improved late in the session to put his #77 VE Commodore to second in Super3 and 18th overall.

Brad Vaughan (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) qualified third in Super3 but will start from pit lane as penalty for a testing breach.

Race 1 for Super2/Super3 begins at 17:20 local time (19:20 AEST).

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split 1 10 Grove Racing Matthew Payne Nissan Altima S2 0:55.5287 2 999 Erebus Academy / Image Racing Jaylyn Robotham Holden Commodore VF S2 0:55.7281 0:00.1994 3 111 Triple Eight Race Engineering Cameron Hill Holden Commodore VF S2 0:55.7375 0:00.2088 4 54 Eggleston Motorsport Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 0:55.7631 0:00.2344 5 30 Sherrin Rentals Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 0:55.8231 0:00.2944 6 6 MWM Angelo Mouzouris Nissan Altima S2 0:55.8336 0:00.3049 7 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 0:55.8572 0:00.3285 8 777 Triple Eight Race Engineering Declan Fraser Holden Commodore VF S2 0:55.8734 0:00.3477 9 3 MWM Thomas Maxwell Nissan Altima S2 0:55.8929 0:00.3642 10 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 0:55.8994 0:00.3707 11 38 Eggleston Motorsport Cameron Crick Holden Commodore VF S2 0:55.9018 0:00.3731 12 49 AWC / Image Racing Jay Hanson Holden Commodore VF S2 0:55.9453 0:00.4166 13 18 Cavalier Homes Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 0:56.1686 0:00.6399 14 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 0:56.2375 0:00.7088 15 26 Eggleston Motorsport Kai Allen Holden Commodore VE CH 0:56.3229 0:00.7942 16 58 EFS 4×4 Accessories Ryal Harris Holden Commodore VF S2 0:56.4794 0:00.9507 17 67 Flash Bush Motorsports Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG/X S2 0:56.6290 0:01.1003 18 77 MR HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Holden Commodore VE2 CH 0:56.6685 0:01.1398 19 5 Anderson Motorsport Brad Vaughan* Ford Falcon FG CH 0:56.7184 0:01.1897 20 8 Steeline Racing Elly Morrow Holden Commodore VF S2 0:57.0616 0:01.5329 21 76 AC Electrical & Air Conditioni Garry Hills Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 0:57.8720 0:02.3433 22 7 Mocomm Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina Holden Commodore VE SC3 0:57.9215 0:02.3928 23 35 Unit Racing Jason Gomersall Ford Falcon FG SC3 0:57.9661 0:02.4374 24 39 Vectra Corp Chris Smerdon Ford Falcon FG SC3 0:59.0094 0:03.4807 25 4 Crusher Parts International Tony Auddino Ford Falcon BF SC3 0:59.4250 0:03.8963 26 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 0:59.7152 0:04.1865

*Note: Car #5 will start Race 1 from pit lane due to a penalty