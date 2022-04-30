Payne nabs Super2 pole in Perth

Matt Payne. Picture: Ross Gibb
Matt Payne has nabbed pole position for the opening race of Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series with a red flag preventing any late improvements at Wanneroo Raceway.
Payne’s pole-setting time of a 55.5287s came from the first runs on old tyres in the #10 Nissan Altima, before most of the field bolted on fresh tyres.
However, Elly Morrow (#8 VF Commodore) became stuck in the gravel at Turn 6 and with one minute left on the clock race control declared the session, meaning no one could challenge Payne.
“It was pretty good out there, I think the track rubbered up a little bit from yesterday with the soft tyres from the Supercars going around,” Payne said.
“I hadn’t put new tyres on yesterday so I didn’t know what to expect but obviously came out with it and it was really good.”
Jaylyn Robotham (#999 VF Commodore) moved up to second in the closing stages to clinch a spot on the front row of the grid, with the #111 Triple Eight Race Engineering machine of Cameron Hill in third, having set a purple first sector moments before the session was stopped.
Points leader Zak Best (#78 FGX Falcon) could manage no better than 10th, while Ryal Harris (#58 VF Commodore) and Nash Morris (#67 FGX Falcon) were not able to get a clean lap in as a result of the red flag and are due to start Race 1 from 16th and 17th respectively.
Kai Allen (#26 VE Commodore) claimed the quickest time in the Super3 class in 15th overall with a 56.322s.
Blake Fardell improved late in the session to put his #77 VE Commodore to second in Super3 and 18th overall.
Brad Vaughan (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) qualified third in Super3 but will start from pit lane as penalty for a testing breach.
Race 1 for Super2/Super3 begins at 17:20 local time (19:20 AEST).
Results: Qualifying, Super2/Super3
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|10
|Grove Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|0:55.5287
|
|2
|999
|Erebus Academy / Image Racing
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|0:55.7281
|0:00.1994
|3
|111
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Cameron Hill
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|0:55.7375
|0:00.2088
|4
|54
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Matthew McLean
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|0:55.7631
|0:00.2344
|5
|30
|Sherrin Rentals
|Aaron Seton
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|0:55.8231
|0:00.2944
|6
|6
|MWM
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|0:55.8336
|0:00.3049
|7
|27
|Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM
|Tyler Everingham
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|0:55.8572
|0:00.3285
|8
|777
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Declan Fraser
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|0:55.8734
|0:00.3477
|9
|3
|MWM
|Thomas Maxwell
|Nissan Altima
|S2
|0:55.8929
|0:00.3642
|10
|78
|Best Leisure Industries
|Zak Best
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|S2
|0:55.8994
|0:00.3707
|11
|38
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Cameron Crick
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|0:55.9018
|0:00.3731
|12
|49
|AWC / Image Racing
|Jay Hanson
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|0:55.9453
|0:00.4166
|13
|18
|Cavalier Homes
|Matthew Chahda
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|S2
|0:56.1686
|0:00.6399
|14
|11
|Brema Group Racing
|Zane Morse
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|0:56.2375
|0:00.7088
|15
|26
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Kai Allen
|Holden Commodore VE
|CH
|0:56.3229
|0:00.7942
|16
|58
|EFS 4×4 Accessories
|Ryal Harris
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|0:56.4794
|0:00.9507
|17
|67
|Flash Bush Motorsports
|Nash Morris
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|S2
|0:56.6290
|0:01.1003
|18
|77
|MR HDT Race Cars
|Blake Fardell
|Holden Commodore VE2
|CH
|0:56.6685
|0:01.1398
|19
|5
|Anderson Motorsport
|Brad Vaughan*
|Ford Falcon FG
|CH
|0:56.7184
|0:01.1897
|20
|8
|Steeline Racing
|Elly Morrow
|Holden Commodore VF
|S2
|0:57.0616
|0:01.5329
|21
|76
|AC Electrical & Air Conditioni
|Garry Hills
|Holden Commodore VE2
|SC3
|0:57.8720
|0:02.3433
|22
|7
|Mocomm Motorsport Comms
|Jim Pollicina
|Holden Commodore VE
|SC3
|0:57.9215
|0:02.3928
|23
|35
|Unit Racing
|Jason Gomersall
|Ford Falcon FG
|SC3
|0:57.9661
|0:02.4374
|24
|39
|Vectra Corp
|Chris Smerdon
|Ford Falcon FG
|SC3
|0:59.0094
|0:03.4807
|25
|4
|Crusher Parts International
|Tony Auddino
|Ford Falcon BF
|SC3
|0:59.4250
|0:03.8963
|26
|2
|Page Bros Jayco
|Steven Page
|Holden Commodore VE2
|SC3
|0:59.7152
|0:04.1865
*Note: Car #5 will start Race 1 from pit lane due to a penalty
