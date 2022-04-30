General Motors lauds ‘proud’ 600th Holden race win

General Motors has celebrated its historic 600th race win in Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars history.

The milestone was achieved tonight as Shane van Gisbergen took a come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight at Wanneroo Raceway.

In its final year before exiting the Repco Supercars Championship, Holden is the first manufacturer to crack the 600 mark, with Ford a distant second on 408.

“Holden Motorsport has a long and proud heritage in Australasia, dating back to the late 1960s,” said Chris Payne, general manager of Holden and Chevrolet Racing Australia and New Zealand.

“The win this evening by Shane van Gisbergen gives Holden Motorsport the honour of being the first brand to achieve 600 race wins, which in itself is a remarkable accomplishment.

“This momentous achievement is a nod to the fans, sponsors, teams and drivers who have helped make it all possible over more than 50-years of racing.”

Van Gisbergen was also the driver who scored Holden’s 450th, 500th, and 550th race wins in championship history.

General Motors will retain a presence in Supercars next year when the Chevrolet Camaro joins the field under Gen3 regulations.