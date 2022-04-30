Davison dejected at mistake which led to qualifying ‘disaster’

One small mistake led to what Will Davison labelled a ‘disaster’ qualifying at the Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight.

The #17 Shell V-Power Racing Ford Mustang didn’t make it through to the final part of today’s Supercars Championship knockout qualifying at Wanneroo Raceway.

With the chequered flag out, Davison was on for a lap that could have put him in the top five such was the closeness of the field and simultaneously knocked Shane van Gisbergen out of the next session.

Davison seemed to lose time at the final corner running over the kerb and was ultimately eliminated from qualifying, in 12th.

While his Dick Johnson Racing team-mate Anton De Pasquale clinched pole, Davison said an early mistake on his initial flying lap in Q2 led to him missing out on a potential front-row start.

Up until this point, Davison was the only driver yet to qualify outside of the top 10 this season, with a prior worst performance of sixth.

“Damage was done on the first lap. You’re never going to get close on your second lap,” he explained.

“There’s an optimum lap time, so easily fast enough to be in; we tried to get through on old tyres.

“Disappointed because I was doing the times easy but first lap which was the optimum I just grabbed the front; I changed the bias setting a bit for [Turn] 1 and yeah locked the front, ruined the first lap and then second lap is what it is.

“Pressures are way too high, the grip is already gone in the tyre, I did all I could. It’s my fault for stuffing the first lap.

“We’ve got such a fast car, so it’s a disaster for us and it’s on me.”

Race 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship takes place under lights, scheduled to start at 18:40 local time (20:40 AEST).