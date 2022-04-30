Courtney, Hazelwood disagree over Perth practice mishap

James Courtney and Todd Hazelwood have shared their views on a moment where they made contact in Practice 1 at the Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight.

Hazelwood and Courtney had a minor tangle at Turn 7, leaving both to wind up outside the top 10.

Courtney laid the blame on his rival, claiming the Truck Assist Racing driver had simply outbraked himself.

“He ran into the back of me, it’s pretty easy,” said the Tickford Racing veteran, who is this weekend sporting a new Snowy River Caravans-branded livery.

“I don’t know, he didn’t even make the corner himself, so I think he has come in too hot and we’re all starting a lap and just hit the back of me and we both went off.

“Disappointing, we were really quite strong, both cars were strong through the whole session, but it’s the first session and we have got a long way to go.”

Hazelwood though indicated he was in fact on a hot lap, which he believes could have put him into the top five along with team-mate Jack Le Brocq (third).

“I was on a flying lap, headlights on,” the 2017 Super2 title winner explained.

“Track congestion is always pretty tough here so I was flashing JC because I could see he was weaving, he was preparing for a lap and I was catching him pretty fast and then he committed to the braking zone and basically parked right in front of me when I was on my flyer.

“It’s just one of those things, it’s practice, but it’s just always tricky for everyone to make room.

Pressed further, Hazelwood added: “Gave him a little nudge, because basically I was committed and he just decided to slow right up to start his lap and I was on a flyer, it’s as simple as that really.”

Courtney also had a run off at the left-hander, to complete an incident-filled session for the 2010 champion.

“My foot got caught behind the pedal as I came off the kerb up the top there which got pretty exciting, but it’s good to be back here,” he said.

Cameron Waters set the pace in opening practice, with Courtney 14th and Hazelwood 17th.