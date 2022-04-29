Woods claims V8 SuperUte pole in Perth

Haltech V8 SuperUte Series leader Craig Woods has continued his strong early season form to take pole position at Wanneroo Raceway.

Woods set the early pace in the Western Sydney Motorsport Toyota Hilux with a 1:04.952s, the only driver to drop into that bracket in the 20-minute hitout, with series returnee David Sieders just 0.098s adrift in the lead Sieders Racing Team Mitsubishi Triton.

A red flag interrupted the session halfway through leaving a three-minute shootout for pole position.

Sieders failed to return to the track but there would be no late flurry of improvements, leaving him to hold onto a front-row start for Race 1 tomorrow.

Aaron Borg was first of the Holdens in third; he’ll share the second row with George Gutierrez in his Go Sunny Solar Colorado.

Ben Walsh secured fifth from Chris Formosa, Josh Hunter, Craig Dontas, Harry Gray, and Rohan Casey in 10th.

Completing the field were David Casey (Bendix Racing Isuzu D-Max), Dean Brooking (Gates JKD Racing Team Toyota Hilux), Richard Mork (Peters Motorsport Mazda BT-50), Ellexandra Best (Best Leisure Industries Mitsubishi Triton) and Craig Jenner (Craig Jenner Racing Mazda BT-50).

In the earlier practice session, Dontas set the pace with a 1:05.674s as the top six were covered by less than a second.

Tomorrow’s opening V8 SuperUte race in Perth starts at 13:00 AWST/15:00 AEST.