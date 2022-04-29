> News > IndyCar

What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 29th April, 2022 - 2:29pm

The 2021 Grand Prix of Alabama

The IndyCar season resumes this weekend, while Formula E is set to light up Monaco, and Stan Sport is the only place to see both.

As well as the Grand Prix of Alabama and the Monaco E-Prix, the Australian ProMX Championship is back in action in Wodonga.

IndyCar Series at Barber Motorsports Park

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the Grand Prix of Alabama begins on Sunday morning with Practice 2, followed by Qualifying, and Monday morning’s (AEST) 90-lap race.

IndyCar session times

Saturday, April 29    
06:00 AEST Practice 1  
Sunday, April 30    
00:00 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport
03:00 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport
07:20 AEST Final Practice  
Monday, May 1    
03:15 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 03:00 AEST

Formula E at Monaco

For the second year in a row, Formula E is in the Principality, and will run on the traditional circuit layout.

Formula E session times

Saturday, April 30    
15:30 AEST Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 15:25 AEST
17:10 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 17:05 AEST
18:45 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST
23:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST

Australian ProMX Championship at Wodonga

Round 3 of the Australian ProMX Championship will unfold in the Victorian border town of Wodonga.

Sunday, May 1  
13:00 AEST Stan Sport stream

