What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

The IndyCar season resumes this weekend, while Formula E is set to light up Monaco, and Stan Sport is the only place to see both.

As well as the Grand Prix of Alabama and the Monaco E-Prix, the Australian ProMX Championship is back in action in Wodonga.

IndyCar Series at Barber Motorsports Park

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the Grand Prix of Alabama begins on Sunday morning with Practice 2, followed by Qualifying, and Monday morning’s (AEST) 90-lap race.

IndyCar session times

Saturday, April 29 06:00 AEST Practice 1 Sunday, April 30 00:00 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport 03:00 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport 07:20 AEST Final Practice Monday, May 1 03:15 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 03:00 AEST

Formula E at Monaco

For the second year in a row, Formula E is in the Principality, and will run on the traditional circuit layout.

Formula E session times

Saturday, April 30 15:30 AEST Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 15:25 AEST 17:10 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 17:05 AEST 18:45 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST 23:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST

Australian ProMX Championship at Wodonga

Round 3 of the Australian ProMX Championship will unfold in the Victorian border town of Wodonga.