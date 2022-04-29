What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport
The 2021 Grand Prix of Alabama
The IndyCar season resumes this weekend, while Formula E is set to light up Monaco, and Stan Sport is the only place to see both.
As well as the Grand Prix of Alabama and the Monaco E-Prix, the Australian ProMX Championship is back in action in Wodonga.
IndyCar Series at Barber Motorsports Park
Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the Grand Prix of Alabama begins on Sunday morning with Practice 2, followed by Qualifying, and Monday morning’s (AEST) 90-lap race.
IndyCar session times
|Saturday, April 29
|
|
|06:00 AEST
|Practice 1
|
|Sunday, April 30
|
|
|00:00 AEST
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport
|03:00 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport
|07:20 AEST
|Final Practice
|
|Monday, May 1
|
|
|03:15 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 03:00 AEST
Formula E at Monaco
For the second year in a row, Formula E is in the Principality, and will run on the traditional circuit layout.
Formula E session times
|Saturday, April 30
|
|
|15:30 AEST
|Practice 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 15:25 AEST
|17:10 AEST
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 17:05 AEST
|18:45 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST
|23:00 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST
Australian ProMX Championship at Wodonga
Round 3 of the Australian ProMX Championship will unfold in the Victorian border town of Wodonga.
|Sunday, May 1
|
|13:00 AEST
|Stan Sport stream
