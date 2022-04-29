Aston Martin boss happy after first F1 points of 2022
Supercheap Auto Fast Five: Perth SuperNight
Power nervous about Penske’s Barber chances
Mercedes team gets behind charities for Bathurst 12 Hour
Formula E reveals new ‘fighter jet’ Gen3 car
GALLERY: Mostert and Percat walk Optus Stadium roof
Robotham high on confidence ahead of Perth Super2 round
Miami organisers name F1 race winners as event ambassadors
New engineer for Pither in Perth
Holdsworth relaxed about Supercars future
F1 race directors test positive for COVID-19
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]