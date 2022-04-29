RESULTS: Who will be crowned MotoGP champion in 2022?

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Who will be crowned MotoGP champion in 2022?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, 39.89 percent of people believed it would be Fabio Quartararo, who proved to be way ahead of the rest in the results of the Pirtek Poll.

The second most votes went to Jack Miller at 13.74 percent, followed by Marc Marquez at 10.5 percent, while KTM’s own Remy Gardner picked up 1.34 percent.

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section.