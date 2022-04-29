> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Mostert and Percat walk Optus Stadium roof

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 29th April, 2022 - 9:59am

In the build-up to this weekend’s Supercars round, Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert, Nick Percat, and Bruce Stewart walked the roof of Optus Stadium in Perth, hanging 42m above the pitch.

RDM09609
RDM09611
RDM09614
RDM09615
RDM09626
RDM09630
RDM09632
RDM09637
RDM09642
RDM09649
RDM09651
RDM09656
RDM09659
RDM09666
RDM09671
RDM09685

