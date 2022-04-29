> News > Supercars

GALLERY: Friday at the 2022 Perth SuperNight

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 29th April, 2022 - 8:13pm

Images from Wanneroo Raceway as the Repco Supercars Championship field set up for the weekend and support classes led by the Super2/Super3 Series headed out on track.

Pictures: Ross Gibb

RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A0031
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A0277
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A0319
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A0453
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A0577
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A0609
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A8972
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A8980
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9034
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9037
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9052
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9068
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9104
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9181
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9208
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9221
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9460
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9551
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9783
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9898
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9956
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9962
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_05A9979
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_P6A3036
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_P6A3061
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_P6A3064
RGP-2022 Bunnings Rtade Perth SN--_P6A3158

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]