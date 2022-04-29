Fraser leads T8 one-two in Super2 Practice 2 in Perth

Declan Fraser has led a Triple Eight Race Engineering one-two in Practice 2 for Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series at Perth’s Wanneroo Raceway.

In a heavily red flag-disrupted session, which ended slightly shy of the scheduled 40 minutes, Fraser ended up on top with a 0:55.5446s in the #777 VF Commodore, while team-mate Cameron Hill went as quick as a 0:55.6252s.

After the first flyers, it was Tyler Everingham (#27 MW Motorsport Nissan Altima) who was quickest on a 0:56.7636s, before Hill knocked him off next time around with a 0:56.5387s.

Hill further improved to a 0:56.3093s on his third lap, putting him just ahead of Fraser’s 0:56.3848s, with both of those laps coming just before a brief red flag period.

Fraser punched out a 0:56.1703s on a short run right after the red flag, and then clocked a 0:55.9910s in the 25th minute, as Matt Payne (#10 Grove Racing Nissan Altima) and Practice 1 fast man Matt McLean (#54 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore) came close to going quickest.

Hill returned to the top with a 0:55.6381s and 0:55.6252s on consecutive laps just before the half-hour mark, and a second red flag period.

It was a similar story again in the final minutes, with Fraser setting a 0:55.5466s, and then yet another red flag bringing a slightly premature end to proceedings.

That stoppage, triggered by Nash Morris (#67 Flash Bush Motorsports FGX Falcon) getting stuck in the sand at Turn 1, made for a top three of Fraser, Hill, and MWM’s Thomas Maxwell (#3 Nissan Altima) on a 0:55.6825s.

Everingham ended up fourth on a 0:55.7895s, ahead of Cameron Crick (#38 Eggleston VF Commodore), Aaron Seton (#30 Matt Stone Racing VF Commodore), and series leader Zak Best (#78 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon), the latter on a 0:56.0071s.

Rounding out the top 10 were Angelo Mouzouris (#6 MWM Nissan Altima), Jaylyn Robotham (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore), and McLean.

In the Super3 class, Kai Allen (#26 Eggleston VE Commodore) was quickest in 13th outright on a 0:56.4259s, followed by Brad Vaughan (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) in 15th outright on a 0:56.5374s.

Qualifying for Race 1 starts tomorrow at 14:00 local time/16:00 AEST.

Results to follow