> Features > Event Guides

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Perth SuperNight

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 28th April, 2022 - 11:51am

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track and tyre information, and race formats for the 2022 Perth SuperNight at Wanneroo Raceway.

CLICK HERE to download the PDF.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]