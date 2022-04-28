Intrigue surrounds Wanneroo track surface

Shell V-Power Racing Team drivers Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale are tipping Wanneroo Raceway’s track surface to have deteriorated since the Repco Supercars Championship last competed in Western Australia.

The Perth circuit was long notorious for high tyre wear until being resurfaced prior to Supercars’ 2019 visit.

The championship hasn’t been back since, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Davison and De Pasquale are on guard for a noticeably different challenge this weekend.

“It will be interesting to see what it’s like three years on with the sand and the weather that they cop over there, how much the track has changed,” said De Pasquale.

Elaborated Davison: “I think the key to success has certainly changed a bit.

“Back in the day it was a renowned circuit for very low grip, very high abrasion, so tyre wear was massive… 2019 certainly was a bit different, it was a brand new surface, extremely high grip and it was much more of a flat out attack sprint format, so it was polar opposite to what Perth was renowned for.

“Now a few years have gone by, it is a pretty tough environment over there, a lot of sand, very hot, so I’m sure it has changed since we were there last.

“I think that’s going to be the challenge, seeing who can get on top of where the surface is at and what the requirements are for the weekend.”

Davison has three race wins to his name at Wanneroo Raceway, two with Ford Performance Racing (now Tickford Racing) and one with Erebus Motorsport.

The Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight, running this Saturday and Sunday, is headlined by three 46-lap races for the Supercars Championship.