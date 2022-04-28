> News > IndyCar

IndyCar releases schedule for Month of May

By Daniel Herrero

Thursday 28th April, 2022 - 9:32am

The 2021 Indianapolis 500

IndyCar has released the full schedule for the Month of May, featuring both the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and Indianapolis 500.

Following the announcement of a revamped qualifying format for the latter, the reveal of the schedule represents confirmation of the rest of the programme at the Brickyard.

It includes the 85-lap race on the road course on Saturday, May 14, and the usual split of Veteran Practice and Rookie Orientation Programme/Veteran Refresher Tests on the first day of practice for the 500.

The road course race will be supported by the three categories on the Road to Indy ladder, namely Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000, and USF2000.

It is set to be the first ‘normal’ Month of May since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

“We have looked forward to a ‘normal’ Month of May for more than two years, and we can’t wait to see all of our loyal fans at the Racing Capital of the World,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles.

“But as anyone who has attended even one Indianapolis 500 or GMR Grand Prix knows, there is nothing ordinary about this magical time of the year at IMS.

“It’s so special, with action, excitement and memories every single day. We truly welcome everyone back home again.”

Before then, the Grand Prix of Alabama takes place this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.

Schedule: Month of May

Start End Start End Series Session  
Local time AEST      
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
Friday, May 13
08:00 08:30 22:00 22:30 USF2000 Qualifying
08:45 09:15 22:45 23:15 Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying
09:30 10:30 23:30 00:30* IndyCar Practice 1
10:45 11:30 00:45* 01:30* Indy Lights Practice 1
11:45 12:30 01:45* 02:30* USF2000 Race 1
12:45 13:45 02:45* 03:45* IndyCar Practice 2
14:00 14:30 04:00* 04:30* Indy Lights Qualifying
14:45 15:35 04:45* 05:35* Indy Pro 2000 Race 1
16:00 17:15 06:00* 07:15* IndyCar Qualifying
17:35 18:30 07:35* 08:30* Indy Lights Race 1 35 laps or 55 minutes
Saturday, May 14
08:05 08:50 22:05 22:50 USF2000 Race 2
09:10 10:00 23:10 00:00* Indy Pro 2000 Race 2
10:30 11:00 00:30* 01:00* IndyCar Warmup
11:15 11:55 01:15* 01:55* USF2000 Race 3
12:10 13:00 02:10* 03:00* Indy Pro 2000 Race 3
13:20 14:15 03:20* 04:15* Indy Lights Race 2 35 laps or 55 minutes
15:30 05:30* IndyCar Race 85 laps
106th Indianapolis 500
Tuesday, May 17
09:00 11:00 23:00 01:00* IndyCar Veteran Practice
13:00 15:00 03:00* 05:00* IndyCar Rookie Orientation Programme/Veteran Refresher Tests
15:00 18:00 05:00* 08:00* IndyCar Open Practice
Wednesday, May 18
12:00 18:00 02:00* 08:00* IndyCar Open Practice
Thursday, May 19
12:00 18:00 02:00* 08:00* IndyCar Open Practice
Friday, May 20 – Fast Friday
12:00 18:00 02:00* 08:00* IndyCar Open Practice
18:15 08:15* IndyCar Qualifications Draw
Saturday, May 21 – Qualifying
9:00 10:30 23:00 00:30* IndyCar Pre-Qualifying Practice Two groups
12:00 17:50 02:00* 07:50* IndyCar Qualifying Setting positions 13-33 or 13-30 if there are more than 33 entries
Sunday, May 22 – Qualifying
11:30 12:30 01:30* 02:30* IndyCar Last Chance Practice**
12:30 14:00 02:30* 04:00* IndyCar Top 12 Practice
14:00 15:00 04:00* 05:00* IndyCar Last Chance Qualifying** Positions 31-33
16:00 06:00* IndyCar Top 12 Qualifying
17:10 07:10* IndyCar Fast Six Qualifying
Monday, May 23
12:00 14:00 02:00* 04:00* IndyCar Open Practice
Friday, May 27 – Carb Day
11:00 13:00 01:00* 03:00* IndyCar Final Practice
14:30 16:00 04:30* 06:00* IndyCar Pit Stop Challenge
Sunday, May 29 – Race Day
12:45 02:45* IndyCar 106th Indianapolis 500 200 laps

* Next day after local time
** If necessary

