IndyCar releases schedule for Month of May

The 2021 Indianapolis 500
IndyCar has released the full schedule for the Month of May, featuring both the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and Indianapolis 500.
Following the announcement of a revamped qualifying format for the latter, the reveal of the schedule represents confirmation of the rest of the programme at the Brickyard.
It includes the 85-lap race on the road course on Saturday, May 14, and the usual split of Veteran Practice and Rookie Orientation Programme/Veteran Refresher Tests on the first day of practice for the 500.
The road course race will be supported by the three categories on the Road to Indy ladder, namely Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000, and USF2000.
It is set to be the first ‘normal’ Month of May since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
“We have looked forward to a ‘normal’ Month of May for more than two years, and we can’t wait to see all of our loyal fans at the Racing Capital of the World,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles.
“But as anyone who has attended even one Indianapolis 500 or GMR Grand Prix knows, there is nothing ordinary about this magical time of the year at IMS.
“It’s so special, with action, excitement and memories every single day. We truly welcome everyone back home again.”
Before then, the Grand Prix of Alabama takes place this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.
All IndyCar races are streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.
Schedule: Month of May
|Start
|End
|Start
|End
|Series
|Session
|
|
|Local time
|AEST
|
|
|
|
|Grand Prix of Indianapolis
|
|Friday, May 13
|
|08:00
|08:30
|22:00
|22:30
|USF2000
|Qualifying
|
|
|08:45
|09:15
|22:45
|23:15
|Indy Pro 2000
|Qualifying
|
|
|09:30
|10:30
|23:30
|00:30*
|IndyCar
|Practice 1
|
|
|10:45
|11:30
|00:45*
|01:30*
|Indy Lights
|Practice 1
|
|
|11:45
|12:30
|01:45*
|02:30*
|USF2000
|Race 1
|
|
|12:45
|13:45
|02:45*
|03:45*
|IndyCar
|Practice 2
|
|
|14:00
|14:30
|04:00*
|04:30*
|Indy Lights
|Qualifying
|
|
|14:45
|15:35
|04:45*
|05:35*
|Indy Pro 2000
|Race 1
|
|
|16:00
|17:15
|06:00*
|07:15*
|IndyCar
|Qualifying
|
|
|17:35
|18:30
|07:35*
|08:30*
|Indy Lights
|Race 1
|35 laps or 55 minutes
|
|Saturday, May 14
|08:05
|08:50
|22:05
|22:50
|USF2000
|Race 2
|
|
|09:10
|10:00
|23:10
|00:00*
|Indy Pro 2000
|Race 2
|
|
|10:30
|11:00
|00:30*
|01:00*
|IndyCar
|Warmup
|
|
|11:15
|11:55
|01:15*
|01:55*
|USF2000
|Race 3
|
|
|12:10
|13:00
|02:10*
|03:00*
|Indy Pro 2000
|Race 3
|
|
|13:20
|14:15
|03:20*
|04:15*
|Indy Lights
|Race 2
|35 laps or 55 minutes
|
|15:30
|
|05:30*
|
|IndyCar
|Race
|85 laps
|
|106th Indianapolis 500
|Tuesday, May 17
|09:00
|11:00
|23:00
|01:00*
|IndyCar
|Veteran Practice
|
|
|13:00
|15:00
|03:00*
|05:00*
|IndyCar
|Rookie Orientation Programme/Veteran Refresher Tests
|
|
|15:00
|18:00
|05:00*
|08:00*
|IndyCar
|Open Practice
|
|
|Wednesday, May 18
|12:00
|18:00
|02:00*
|08:00*
|IndyCar
|Open Practice
|
|
|Thursday, May 19
|12:00
|18:00
|02:00*
|08:00*
|IndyCar
|Open Practice
|
|
|Friday, May 20 – Fast Friday
|12:00
|18:00
|02:00*
|08:00*
|IndyCar
|Open Practice
|
|
|18:15
|
|08:15*
|
|IndyCar
|Qualifications Draw
|
|
|Saturday, May 21 – Qualifying
|9:00
|10:30
|23:00
|00:30*
|IndyCar
|Pre-Qualifying Practice
|Two groups
|
|12:00
|17:50
|02:00*
|07:50*
|IndyCar
|Qualifying
|Setting positions 13-33 or 13-30 if there are more than 33 entries
|
|Sunday, May 22 – Qualifying
|11:30
|12:30
|01:30*
|02:30*
|IndyCar
|Last Chance Practice**
|
|
|12:30
|14:00
|02:30*
|04:00*
|IndyCar
|Top 12 Practice
|
|
|14:00
|15:00
|04:00*
|05:00*
|IndyCar
|Last Chance Qualifying**
|Positions 31-33
|
|16:00
|
|06:00*
|
|IndyCar
|Top 12 Qualifying
|
|
|17:10
|
|07:10*
|
|IndyCar
|Fast Six Qualifying
|
|
|Monday, May 23
|12:00
|14:00
|02:00*
|04:00*
|IndyCar
|Open Practice
|
|
|Friday, May 27 – Carb Day
|11:00
|13:00
|01:00*
|03:00*
|IndyCar
|Final Practice
|
|
|14:30
|16:00
|04:30*
|06:00*
|IndyCar
|Pit Stop Challenge
|
|
|Sunday, May 29 – Race Day
|
|12:45
|
|02:45*
|
|IndyCar
|106th Indianapolis 500
|200 laps
|
* Next day after local time
** If necessary
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]