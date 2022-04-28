IndyCar releases schedule for Month of May

IndyCar has released the full schedule for the Month of May, featuring both the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and Indianapolis 500.

Following the announcement of a revamped qualifying format for the latter, the reveal of the schedule represents confirmation of the rest of the programme at the Brickyard.

It includes the 85-lap race on the road course on Saturday, May 14, and the usual split of Veteran Practice and Rookie Orientation Programme/Veteran Refresher Tests on the first day of practice for the 500.

The road course race will be supported by the three categories on the Road to Indy ladder, namely Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000, and USF2000.

It is set to be the first ‘normal’ Month of May since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

“We have looked forward to a ‘normal’ Month of May for more than two years, and we can’t wait to see all of our loyal fans at the Racing Capital of the World,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles.

“But as anyone who has attended even one Indianapolis 500 or GMR Grand Prix knows, there is nothing ordinary about this magical time of the year at IMS.

“It’s so special, with action, excitement and memories every single day. We truly welcome everyone back home again.”

Before then, the Grand Prix of Alabama takes place this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.

All IndyCar races are streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Schedule: Month of May

Start End Start End Series Session Local time AEST Grand Prix of Indianapolis Friday, May 13 08:00 08:30 22:00 22:30 USF2000 Qualifying 08:45 09:15 22:45 23:15 Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying 09:30 10:30 23:30 00:30* IndyCar Practice 1 10:45 11:30 00:45* 01:30* Indy Lights Practice 1 11:45 12:30 01:45* 02:30* USF2000 Race 1 12:45 13:45 02:45* 03:45* IndyCar Practice 2 14:00 14:30 04:00* 04:30* Indy Lights Qualifying 14:45 15:35 04:45* 05:35* Indy Pro 2000 Race 1 16:00 17:15 06:00* 07:15* IndyCar Qualifying 17:35 18:30 07:35* 08:30* Indy Lights Race 1 35 laps or 55 minutes Saturday, May 14 08:05 08:50 22:05 22:50 USF2000 Race 2 09:10 10:00 23:10 00:00* Indy Pro 2000 Race 2 10:30 11:00 00:30* 01:00* IndyCar Warmup 11:15 11:55 01:15* 01:55* USF2000 Race 3 12:10 13:00 02:10* 03:00* Indy Pro 2000 Race 3 13:20 14:15 03:20* 04:15* Indy Lights Race 2 35 laps or 55 minutes 15:30 05:30* IndyCar Race 85 laps 106th Indianapolis 500 Tuesday, May 17 09:00 11:00 23:00 01:00* IndyCar Veteran Practice 13:00 15:00 03:00* 05:00* IndyCar Rookie Orientation Programme/Veteran Refresher Tests 15:00 18:00 05:00* 08:00* IndyCar Open Practice Wednesday, May 18 12:00 18:00 02:00* 08:00* IndyCar Open Practice Thursday, May 19 12:00 18:00 02:00* 08:00* IndyCar Open Practice Friday, May 20 – Fast Friday 12:00 18:00 02:00* 08:00* IndyCar Open Practice 18:15 08:15* IndyCar Qualifications Draw Saturday, May 21 – Qualifying 9:00 10:30 23:00 00:30* IndyCar Pre-Qualifying Practice Two groups 12:00 17:50 02:00* 07:50* IndyCar Qualifying Setting positions 13-33 or 13-30 if there are more than 33 entries Sunday, May 22 – Qualifying 11:30 12:30 01:30* 02:30* IndyCar Last Chance Practice** 12:30 14:00 02:30* 04:00* IndyCar Top 12 Practice 14:00 15:00 04:00* 05:00* IndyCar Last Chance Qualifying** Positions 31-33 16:00 06:00* IndyCar Top 12 Qualifying 17:10 07:10* IndyCar Fast Six Qualifying Monday, May 23 12:00 14:00 02:00* 04:00* IndyCar Open Practice Friday, May 27 – Carb Day 11:00 13:00 01:00* 03:00* IndyCar Final Practice 14:30 16:00 04:30* 06:00* IndyCar Pit Stop Challenge Sunday, May 29 – Race Day 12:45 02:45* IndyCar 106th Indianapolis 500 200 laps

* Next day after local time

** If necessary