GALLERY: Gardner uses KTM horsepower to pull a carriage

Thursday 28th April, 2022 - 2:48pm

Remy Gardner and KTM Moto2 stablemate Pedro Acosta had an unusual build-up to this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP round at Jerez.

In the Andalucia region which is famous for its sherry and its equestrian traditions, the duo attached their race bikes to what would normally be a horse-drawn carriage, before pulling it along with a pair of KTM 1290 Super Dukes.

