Driver dies after Targa Tasmania crash

A driver has died after an incident in Mount Roland, on the second day of the 2022 Targa Tasmania tarmac rally.

Tasmania Police have confirmed that a 59-year-old Brisbane man was a fatality in the crash, reports the ABC.

An earlier statement from Police advised that emergency services were attending “a serious incident” on Olivers Road, Mount Roland.

“Around 3.30pm today, a vehicle participating in Targa Tasmania crashed over an embankment on a closed section of the event,” furthermore read that statement.

“No other vehicles were involved.”

The incident comes after three people, specifically two drivers and a co-driver, lost their lives in two separate crashes in last year’s event.

Police have not yet named the deceased in today’s accident on Stage 7 of the event.

It has been reported, however, that a female “front seat passenger”, presumably the navigator, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorsport Australia officials attended the scene of the incident, and were assisting police and event organisers as required.

More to follow