New livery for Maxwell Super2 Altima in Perth

Thomas Maxwell will race with a revised livery on his Nissan Altima in this weekend’s Dunlop Super2 Series round at Perth’s Wanneroo Raceway.

The MW Motorsport driver has landed backing from a new Anytime Fitness franchise in Victoria’s Meadow Springs.

Not only will the global gym chain’s branding be seen on the flanks of Car #3, but the blue hues which Maxwell carried in Round 1 have been replaced by Anytime purple.

The Northern Territory native sits fourth in the Super2 Series after finishes of third and fourth in his debut event, last month at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“I’m very proud to be representing Anytime Fitness Meadow Springs at Perth this weekend,” said Maxwell.

“They’re a great bunch of people who are really excited to be along for the ride this weekend. Along with these guys, we’ve got a group of some awesome backers for Wanneroo which I’m stoked to be representing.

“After coming out the blocks really strong at Sydney, I’ve been working even harder to go a couple steps better.

“It’s all a learning process which definitely won’t be a walk in the park, but the hunger and drive is definitely there to stand on the top step.

“It’ll be my first time heading to Wanneroo Raceway, but I’ve got really good confidence in my preparation so have no doubt we’ll be able to pick it up just as quickly as Sydney.”

Anytime Fitness Meadow Springs director Tony Mercer added, “We are thrilled to be supporting ‘TMax’ for this up-and-coming weekend in Perth.

“We have been keeping a close eye on him for a while and we were impressed with his opening round performances.

“Now, we look forward to building our long-term partnership over the years ahead.”

Maxwell is the best placed of three MWM drivers in the series, with Tyler Everingham eighth and Angelo Mouzouris 16th.

Practice at Wanneroo takes place this Friday, as part of the Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight event.