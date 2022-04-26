New colours for Robotham in Perth

Jaylyn Robotham will have a fresh look for Round 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series in Western Australia.

Robotham will arrive at Wanneroo Raceway just 36 points off series leader Zak Best of Tickford Racing, having taken his maiden second-tier race win last month at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Erebus Motorsport protege will have Shred-X Secure Destruction onboard as naming rights partner of his #999 VF Commodore this Friday to Sunday.

“We are looking for a strong follow up to our success from Round 1,” Robotham said.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Shred-X as our new partner and the livery on the car is outstanding.

“I’m excited to be heading over to Perth for the first time, I’ve had a look at some footage of the track and I think our cars will suit the layout so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Shred-X national sales and marketing manager Renee Pryor added: “We are delighted to support Jaylyn and the team at Image Racing as we see a strong alignment with Supercars.

“We also look forward to raising awareness for our WA charity partner Team Spencer and the fight to treat spinal muscular atrophy in kids from six months old.”

The Super2 Series will have a pair of practice sessions on Friday in preparation for a qualifying and 26-lap race on each of Saturday and Sunday.