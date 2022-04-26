DJR lands new three-year partnership on Johnson’s birthday

WM Waste has agreed to a new three-year partnership deal with the Shell V-Power Racing Team to coincide with founder Dick Johnson’s 77th birthday.

Johnson, a five-time ATCC champion and three-time Bathurst 1000 winner, celebrates the landmark today, with WM Waste owner Mark Jeffs a long-time family friend.

“Mark and his team at WM Waste lead the recycling services industry with their innovation and are world-class at what they do,” said Johnson.

“WM Waste have been great friends to not only my family over the years but the race team as well.

“Their support is something that I am very grateful for and look forward to our newly forged partnership with WM Waste over the next three years and into the future.”

Added Jeffs: “WM Waste has been a long-term friend of the Johnson family and our business is extremely proud to be partnering with the longest established and most successful team in the history of the sport.

“WM Waste prides itself on being a leader in waste and recycling services and the alignment of our brand with the success that DJR has had and continues to have, makes for a perfect synergy.”

The Shell V-Power Racing Team holds second in the 2022 Supercars teams’ championship as Round 4 awaits this weekend at Wanneroo Raceway – a circuit where the Ford powerhouse has won the past six races.