Results: Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 25th April, 2022 - 12:48am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 63
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +16.527s
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +34.834s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +42.506s
5 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +43.181s
6 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +56.072s
7 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +61.110s
8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +70.892s
9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +75.260s
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +1 lap
11 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +1 lap
12 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +1 lap
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +1 lap
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +1 lap
16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
17 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +1 lap
18 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +1 lap
19 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team DNF
20 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari DNF

