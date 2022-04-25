Miller: ‘No truth’ to reports of LCR MotoGP talks

Jack Miller says there is “no truth” to rumours he is in negotiations with LCR for the 2023 MotoGP season, and has expressed his firm desire to stay with Ducati.

Miller was the subject of reports over the Portuguese Grand Prix weekend that he is talking to the team with which he made his premier class debut in 2015 about the possibility of a return.

The Queenslander is under serious pressure to keep his seat at the Ducati Lenovo Team, from both Jorge Martin and erstwhile championship leader Enea Bastianini, but shut down suggestions that he is angling for a move to Honda’s satellite squad at this point in time.

“No truth to that rumour at all,” he declared.

“No idea where that came from.

“I was rather surprised when I saw that this morning on Facebook, but zero truth to that rumour.”

In more expansive comments to MotoGP’s official website, Miller said that he would quite like to stay in the Ducati ranks, which he has been a part of since moving from Marc VDS to Pramac Racing for the 2018 campaign.

The three-time premier class race winner, in fact, claims he has not spoken with anyone yet about where he might land next year.

“There’s been no talks with LCR whatsoever,” he said.

“We haven’t discussed a move with anyone.

“We’re just starting to now, with silly season in full swing.

“We’ll take our time and weigh up our options.

“But, for sure, I know the Ducati, I’ve been here a while and I know how things work here.

“I have a good home here in Ducati. It’ll take a bit to persuade me to go elsewhere.”

LCR team principal Lucio Cecchinello and Ducati Team boss Davide Tardozzi were both queried about the rumours on the television world feed during the Warm Up session at Portimao.

Cecchinello claimed he had not made contact with Miller or his manager, Aki Ajo, while Tardozzi said, “We don’t want to lose Jack.”

There is also the possibility that ‘Jackass’ continues to ride a Desmosedici next year, but back at Pramac, for which Ducati controls the rider contracts.

Ironically, him, Pramac’s Martin, and Gresini Racing’s Bastianini all crashed out of the Portuguese Grand Prix, while the only currently confirmed rider for the factory team next year, Francesco Bagnaia, finished eighth from the very rear of the grid after he highsided in qualifying.

Johann Zarco got home in second position on the other Pramac Ducati.