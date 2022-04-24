> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 24th April, 2022 - 5:49pm
Pos Num Driver Team
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
6 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
10 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
11 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
14 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
17 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
18 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing

Penalties:

The Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix begins at 23:00 AEST.

