> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Sprint Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 24th April, 2022 - 1:29am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 21
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +2.975s
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +4.721s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +17.578s
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +24.561s
6 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +27.740s
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +28.133s
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +30.712s
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +32.278s
10 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +33.773s
11 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +36.284s
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +38.298s
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +40.177s
14 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +41.459s
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +42.910s
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +43.517s
17 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +43.794s
18 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +48.871s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +52.017s
20 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]