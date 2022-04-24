Ducati hopeful Bagnaia will race in Portuguese MotoGP

The Ducati Lenovo Team is hopeful Francesco Bagnaia will race in tonight’s Portuguese MotoGP race, although he will still need to pass one last medical check.

The Italian highsided midway through Qualifying 1 when, on slick tyres, he slipped on a wet patch on the run to Turn 3 at Portimao.

He landed heavily on his right shoulder but was cleared of fractures at the circuit’s medical centre, before being sent to a local hospital for a more thorough examination.

Scans there also detected no major issues, although FIM medical staff will still need to give Bagnaia final approval to race.

If so, he will take the start from the very rear of the grid, given the crash meant he failed to set a lap time in qualifying.

“Taken to the medical centre, he was immediately subjected to an x-ray that ruled out a fracture in his sore right shoulder,” the factory Ducati Team advised.

“As a precaution, Bagnaia was taken to the hospital in Portimao for further tests, which fortunately confirmed the initial diagnosis.

“Tomorrow morning [this afternoon/evening AEST], before the warm-up, Pecco will be examined again by the Federation’s doctors to get the final clearance for the race, in which he will have to start from the last position on the grid.”

‘Pecco’ was one of four riders to end up on the floor after heading onto the track on slicks, the others being Tech3 KTM duo Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez, and championship leader Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing).

The latter two also ended up in the medical centre, with Bastianini subsequently declared fit, and Fernandez apparently so as well.

The KTM rider said after qualifying, “We had difficult conditions and we chose the slick tyres. I ended up making up a mistake and hurt myself a bit.

“I will get some rest this evening, the most important is to be fit for Sunday and try to do the race.”

Bastianini is set to start from 18th, Gardner from 20th, and Fernandez from 24th.

Warm Up is scheduled for 18:40 AEST and the Race at 22:00 AEST.