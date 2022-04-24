Bagnaia declared fit for Portuguese MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia has been declared fit for tonight’s Portuguese Grand Prix, the Ducati Lenovo Team has advised.

The Italian had highsided midway through Qualifying 1 at Portimao after running across a wet patch on the run to Turn 3 while on slick tyres.

He landed heavily on his right shoulder, but checks at the circuit’s medical centre, and then a nearby hospital cleared him of any fractures.

Now, FIM medical staff have given Bagnaia the all-clear to start tonight’s (AEST) 25-lapper, the fifth race of the season.

“[Bagnaia] has been declared FIT to race!” read a statement from the squad, minutes ago.

“He had a good night sleep and despite he still feels a bit of pain, he is ready to join riders on track for the warm-up and the race.”

The 2021 MotoGP championship runner-up will, however, start from the very back of the 25-bike grid given the crash meant he failed to set a time in qualifying.

Championship leader Enea Bastianini will also be well back for lights out, in 18th, after he also had a spill on his year-old, Gresini Racing Ducati in Q1.

