Bagnaia being examined in hospital after MotoGP qualifying crash

Francesco Bagnaia has been taken to a local hospital for further checks after his big crash in Qualifying 1 at the Portuguese MotoGP.

Thankfully, however, the Ducati Lenovo Team has advised that its Italian rider has been cleared of fractures in his right shoulder, on which he landed hard after highsiding in challenge conditions at Portimao.

Bagnaia was one of those who gambled on slicks in the early stages of Q1 on what was still only a drying circuit, and while he was not the only one to be caught out, he was certainly bitten hardest.

The 2021 championship runner-up was flung from his Ducati at Turn 3 when he touched a wet patch in the seventh minute of the session, getting to his feet with visible discomfort before sitting out the balance of proceedings.

Fitness pending, he will start Sunday’s race from the very back of the 25-bike grid, having failed to set a lap time.

The Ducati Team advised after the conclusion of Qualifying 2, “[Bagnaia] has been checked at the circuit medical centre, and no fractures were found in his right shoulder.

“He has now been taken to the local hospital for further examinations.”

