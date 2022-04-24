Bagnaia being examined in hospital after MotoGP qualifying crash
Zarco on pole for Portuguese MotoGP, Bastianini qualifies 18th and Bagnaia last
McLaren boss plays down difficult final practice
Results: Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Russell tops mixed up final practice
Live Updates: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Steiner hails Magnussen’s Qualifying fightback
Rossi returns to MotoGP paddock in Portugal
Sainz struggling with Ferrari pressure
Doohan hoping to kickstart F2 title push in Imola
Johnson ‘still flinching’ into Turn 1 at Indianapolis
WRC contender Neuville gets public service for speeding on road section
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]