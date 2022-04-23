Vips on pole, Doohan third in Formula 2 qualifying in Imola

Jack Doohan will line up third for the Formula 2 Feature Race on Sunday in support of the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy.

A late lap from the Australian in fading light saw the Virtuosi pilot climb the order in difficult mixed conditions.

Juri Vips claimed a maiden F2 pole position and will be joined on the front row by fellow Red Bull-backed youngster Ayumu Iwasa.

Calan Williams will start from 20th, while Kiwis Marcus Armstrong and Liam Lawson will start ninth and 14th respectively on Sunday.

Vips claimed pole by little more than a tenth of a second from Iwasa, his time coming with six minutes remaining in the session and following a red flag when Olli Caldwell spun.

Formula 2 qualifying following the delayed F1 session, with rain again falling as cars headed out, forcing drivers onto wets.

Ralph Boschung, who set the pace in the afternoon practice session, was the first driver to lay down a marker but after the opening round of laps, it was Clément Novalak who was fastest.

Van Amersfoort Racing’s Jake Hughes then moved to the top of the timesheet, before being displaced by Vips.

Then came the interruption for Caldwell, following which Boschung improved on his earlier time only for Vips to finally stamp his authority on proceedings with a time that would not be beaten.

Boschung ultimately fell to fourth as Iwasa and Doohan also improved late in the session.

But while Vips will start Sunday’s race from pole position, it will be Armstrong who lines up first for Saturday’s Sprint Race.

Featuring a reversed top eight, that will see Logan Sargeant alongside him on the front row, with Doohan starting out of sixth.

The Sprint Race gets underway at 17:55 local time, 01:55 AEST, following Formula 1 Sprint Qualifying.