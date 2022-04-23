> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 23rd April, 2022 - 2:58am

Check out the full order after Qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from a damp Imola.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:19.295 1:18.793 1:27.999
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:18.796 1:19.584 1:28.778
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:20.168 1:19.294 1:29.131
4 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:20.147 1:19.902 1:29.164
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:20.198 1:19.595 1:29.202
6 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:19.980 1:20.031 1:29.742
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:19.773 1:19.296 1:29.808
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:20.419 1:20.192 1:30.439
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:20.364 1:19.957 1:31.062
10 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:19.305 1:18.990 0:00.000
11 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:20.383 1:20.757
12 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:20.422 1:20.916
13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:20.470 1:21.138
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:19.730 1:21.434
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:20.342 1:28.119
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.474
17 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.732
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:21.971
19 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:22.338
20 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 0:00.000

