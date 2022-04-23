> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 23rd April, 2022 - 9:51pm

Check out the order after Free Practice 2 for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from Imola, the first real dry running of the weekend.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 32 1:19.457
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 33 1:19.538 +0.081s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 35 1:19.740 +0.283s
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 34 1:19.992 +0.535s
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 29 1:20.174 +0.717s
6 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 31 1:20.258 +0.801s
7 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 36 1:20.371 +0.914s
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 35 1:20.381 +0.924s
9 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 37 1:20.439 +0.982s
10 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 32 1:20.498 +1.041s
11 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 34 1:20.591 +1.134s
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 30 1:20.740 +1.283s
13 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 29 1:20.977 +1.520s
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 38 1:21.149 +1.692s
15 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 38 1:21.155 +1.698s
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 30 1:21.179 +1.722s
17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 31 1:21.263 +1.806s
18 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 6 1:23.821 +4.364s

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]